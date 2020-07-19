Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    July 2020 Assembly - closing awards

    July 2020 Assembly - closing awards

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.19.2020

    7th Mission Support Command

    Col. Aaron Justice, 510th RSG commander, presents Sgt. Jaleesa McLaughlin the Army Commendation Medal to close out July assembly at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, July 19, 2020. McLaughlin was recognized for her professionalism, friendly demeanor and dedication to duty as the Force Protection NCO and Unit Prevention Leader.

    7th Mission Support Command
    510th Regional Support Group

