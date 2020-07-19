July 2020 Assembly - closing awards

Col. Aaron Justice, 510th RSG commander, presents Sgt. Jaleesa McLaughlin the Army Commendation Medal to close out July assembly at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, July 19, 2020. McLaughlin was recognized for her professionalism, friendly demeanor and dedication to duty as the Force Protection NCO and Unit Prevention Leader.

