Col. Aaron Justice, 510th RSG commander, presents Sgt. Jaleesa McLaughlin the Army Commendation Medal to close out July assembly at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, July 19, 2020. McLaughlin was recognized for her professionalism, friendly demeanor and dedication to duty as the Force Protection NCO and Unit Prevention Leader.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2020 09:01
|Photo ID:
|6295619
|VIRIN:
|200719-A-CQ961-0006
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|4.68 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, July 2020 Assembly - closing awards [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
