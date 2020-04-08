Volunteers: The Heart of the Army Community

Volunteers make a meaningful difference in the lives of Soldiers and Families every day. On Thursday, Aug. 30, the Camp Darby Community joined to celebrate the incredible value of volunteer service in a recognition ceremony held outside the garrison headquarters building, under the Tuscan pine trees. “Volunteers bring their time and talents to an installation that does not have the manpower resources to match our requirements. For our small Darby Military Community, geographically separated from the mail hub in Vicenza, the benefits of our volunteer’s time and talents far outweighs the estimated $122,000 in services they provided,” Robert Chartier, Deputy Garrison Manager.

