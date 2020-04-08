Deck Department Sailors Splice Line

200804-N-HR150-1026 SAGAMI BAY (August 8, 2020) - Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Ramani Smiley, from Kansas City, Missouri, splices a line aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). Splicing line is done to repair damaged line and to make "eyes" for mooring lines. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matt Hall)

Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Location: USS BLUE RIDGE, PACIFIC OCEAN