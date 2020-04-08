Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deck Department Sailors Splice Line [Image 1 of 5]

    Deck Department Sailors Splice Line

    USS BLUE RIDGE, PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Hall 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    200804-N-HR150-1007 SAGAMI BAY (August 8, 2020) - Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Ramani Smiley, from Kansas City, Missouri, splices a line aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). Splicing line is done to repair damaged line and to make "eyes" for mooring lines. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matt Hall)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 07:00
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

