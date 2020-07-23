Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2 [Image 2 of 2]

    2

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Keith Pannell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Staff Sgt. Kylie Zweifel, Baumholder Army Family Housing building coordinator, left, goes over some finer points of the Army Family Housing Reference Guide with Jim Gillis, Baumholder Housing deputy director.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 05:44
    Photo ID: 6295400
    VIRIN: 200723-A-VE918-056
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.43 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2 [Image 2 of 2], by Keith Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1
    2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Building/Stairwell Coordinators key links between residents, Housing Office

    TAGS

    Baumholder
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz
    USAG RP
    Army family housing
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT