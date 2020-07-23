Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Keith Pannell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Sgt. Marion Kirkland, Baumholder Army Family Housing building coordinator, places a sign next to the housing building he's responsible for, to alert residents to pick up after their pets.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 05:44
    Building/Stairwell Coordinators key links between residents, Housing Office

    Baumholder
    army housing
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz
    USAG RP
    target_news_europe

