SECNAV visits USS Bonhomme Richard

SAN DIEGO (July 27, 2020) Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Kenneth J. Braithwaite tours fire damage aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during a visit to the ship at Naval Base San Diego. This trip, Braithwaite’s first to San Diego as Secretary, included engagements with Sailors, Marines and civilians and visits to surface, subsurface, and aviation units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Kofonow)

