    SECNAV visits USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 6 of 7]

    SECNAV visits USS Bonhomme Richard

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Kofonow 

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    SAN DIEGO (July 27, 2020) Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Kenneth J. Braithwaite tours fire damage aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during a visit to the ship at Naval Base San Diego. This trip, Braithwaite’s first to San Diego as Secretary, included engagements with Sailors, Marines and civilians and visits to surface, subsurface, and aviation units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Kofonow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 00:31
    Photo ID: 6295211
    VIRIN: 200727-N-CZ848-1124
    Resolution: 3090x5526
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV visits USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jason Kofonow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Hero
    LHD 6
    SECNAV
    USS Bonhomme Richard
    Brave
    BHR
    Braithwaite
    Kenneth J Braithwaite
    Kenneth Braithwaite
    SECNAV77

