200802-N-LB209-003 PACIFIC OCEAN (August 2nd, 2020)

Senior Chief Navy Diver Daniel Colletti from Undersea Rescue Command operates controls to deploy the Sibitzky Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) from the deck of the Military Sealift Command-chartered merchant vessel HOS Dominator. Undersea Rescue Command is aiding in recovery of the missing seven Marines and one Sailor from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by LT Curtis Khol/Released)



Date Taken: 07.31.2020 Date Posted: 08.03.2020 Photo ID: 6295147 Location: US This work, URC conducts recovery operations for missing Marines and Sailor [Image 2 of 2], by LT Danielle Moser, identified by DVIDS