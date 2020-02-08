Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    URC conducts recovery operations for missing Marines and Sailor [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2020

    Photo by Lt. Danielle Moser 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    200802-N-LB209-002 PACIFIC OCEAN (August 2nd, 2020)
    Sailors from Undersea Rescue Command deploy the Sibitzky Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) from the deck of the Military Sealift Command-chartered merchant vessel HOS Dominator. Undersea Rescue Command is aiding in recovery of the missing seven Marines and one Sailor from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by LT Curtis Khol/Released)

    MEU
    AAV
    Navy
    Marines
    URC
    15thmeurecovery

