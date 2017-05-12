Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Hospital Corps Chief to Medical Service Corps Admiral: The Story of Rear Admiral Mark Moritz [Image 2 of 3]

    From Hospital Corps Chief to Medical Service Corps Admiral: The Story of Rear Admiral Mark Moritz

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2017

    Photo by Regena Kowitz 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Chief Hospital Corpsman Mark Moritz stands with his helmet while deployed in 1990 in support of the Gulf War. Moritz joined the Navy as a means of paying for college and, in 1986 he entered the Navy Reserves to pursue higher education. Eventually, Moritz achieved his dream and became a podiatrist and a commissioned officer in the Navy's Medical Service Corps. In 2019, Moritz attained the rank of rear admiral and continues to serve as the Naval Medical Forces Pacific Deputy Commander, Reserve Component. He is the only chief hospital corpsman to become a flag officer.

    corpsman
    Admiral
    Navy Medicine
    Hospital Corpsman
    Medical Service Corps
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific
    Rear Admiral Mark Moritz

