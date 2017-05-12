From Hospital Corps Chief to Medical Service Corps Admiral: The Story of Rear Admiral Mark Moritz

Chief Hospital Corpsman Mark Moritz stands with his helmet while deployed in 1990 in support of the Gulf War. Moritz joined the Navy as a means of paying for college and, in 1986 he entered the Navy Reserves to pursue higher education. Eventually, Moritz achieved his dream and became a podiatrist and a commissioned officer in the Navy's Medical Service Corps. In 2019, Moritz attained the rank of rear admiral and continues to serve as the Naval Medical Forces Pacific Deputy Commander, Reserve Component. He is the only chief hospital corpsman to become a flag officer.

