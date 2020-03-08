rom Hospital Corps Chief to Medical Service Corps Admiral: The Story of Rear Admiral Mark Moritz

Hospitalman Mark Moritz stands in front of a military ambulance during a deployment to Korea in 1983. Moritz joined the Navy as a means of paying for college and, in 1986 he entered the Navy Reserves to pursue higher education. Eventually, Moritz achieved his dream and became a podiatrist and a commissioned officer in the Navy's Medical Service Corps. In 2019, Moritz attained the rank of rear admiral and continues to serve as the Naval Medical Forces Pacific Deputy Commander, Reserve Component.

