Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    WestPac Rumrunner [Image 2 of 2]

    WestPac Rumrunner

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Smith 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A member aboard a C-130J Super Hercules from Yokota Air Base, Japan, begins the process of a fuel bladder refuel during Exercise WestPac Rumrunner at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2020. The fuel bladder carried by the C-130J Super Hercules was used to refuel an F-15 Eagle belonging to the 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica H. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 21:32
    Photo ID: 6295127
    VIRIN: 200731-F-NC874-153
    Resolution: 6002x3802
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WestPac Rumrunner [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jessica Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WestPac Rumrunner
    WestPac Rumrunner

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    WestPac
    Rumrunner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT