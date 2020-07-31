A member aboard a C-130J Super Hercules from Yokota Air Base, Japan, begins the process of a fuel bladder refuel during Exercise WestPac Rumrunner at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2020. The fuel bladder carried by the C-130J Super Hercules was used to refuel an F-15 Eagle belonging to the 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica H. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2020 21:32
|Photo ID:
|6295127
|VIRIN:
|200731-F-NC874-153
|Resolution:
|6002x3802
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, WestPac Rumrunner [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jessica Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT