A member aboard a C-130J Super Hercules from Yokota Air Base, Japan, begins the process of a fuel bladder refuel during Exercise WestPac Rumrunner at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2020. The fuel bladder carried by the C-130J Super Hercules was used to refuel an F-15 Eagle belonging to the 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica H. Smith)

