A C-130J Super Hercules from Yokota Air Base, Japan and an F-15 Eagle from Kadena Air Base, Japan are parked together on a taxiway in preparation for a fuel bladder refuel, July 31, 2020, during Exercise WestPac Rumrunner. The second iteration of the exercise allowed Kadena Air Base to enhance relationships with allies and partners and to practice operations used in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica H. Smith)

