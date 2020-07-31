Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WestPac Rumrunner [Image 1 of 2]

    WestPac Rumrunner

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Smith 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules from Yokota Air Base, Japan and an F-15 Eagle from Kadena Air Base, Japan are parked together on a taxiway in preparation for a fuel bladder refuel, July 31, 2020, during Exercise WestPac Rumrunner. The second iteration of the exercise allowed Kadena Air Base to enhance relationships with allies and partners and to practice operations used in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica H. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 21:31
    Photo ID: 6295125
    VIRIN: 200731-F-NC874-0113
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WestPac Rumrunner [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jessica Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Rumrunner

