The sunset is visible out the back of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, assigned to the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dakota Gonzalez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2020 Date Posted: 08.03.2020 19:12 Photo ID: 6295086 VIRIN: 200803-Z-IK914-304 Resolution: 1536x1151 Size: 274.75 KB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chinook sunset [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.