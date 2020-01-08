Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chinook sunset [Image 4 of 4]

    Chinook sunset

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    The sunset is visible out the back of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, assigned to the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dakota Gonzalez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 19:12
    Photo ID: 6295086
    VIRIN: 200803-Z-IK914-304
    Resolution: 1536x1151
    Size: 274.75 KB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chinook sunset [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chinook sunset
    Chinook sunset
    Chinook sunset
    Chinook sunset

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania
    U.S. Central Command
    chinook
    Fort Hood
    Ohio National Guard
    CH-47
    CENTCOM
    Helicopters
    28th Infantry Division
    Deploy
    sunset
    28th CAB
    28th
    ramp
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    28th Combat Aviation Brigade
    army aviation
    628th Aviation Support Battalion
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Aviators
    Texas
    Helicopter
    Aviation
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    deployment
    Aviator
    Annville
    PAARNG
    FTIG
    ARNG
    28th ID
    1-137th AHB
    628th ASB
    OHARNG
    PANG
    104th Aviation Regiment
    PNG
    Muir Army Airfield
    EAATS
    1-137
    1-137th Assault Helicopter Battalion
    2-104th GSAB
    Task Force Anvil
    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion
    TF Anvil
    28th ECAB
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade
    Eastern ARNG Aviation Training Site
    fly army
    Wings of Iron
    Roll on
    ARTCOVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT