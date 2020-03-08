Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Arrowhead Division is on the Move [Image 3 of 3]

    Texas Arrowhead Division is on the Move

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2020

    Texas Military Department

    The 36th Infantry Division movement team loads the Unit Hub Satellite Terminal (UHST) and Baseband Node assemblage onto a United Stated Air force C-17 Transport for deployment to the Middle East. The Tactical Hub will provide a critical communications link to the US Army units operating in the Middle East area of operations during the 36ID Mission as the Army's Forward Headquarters for Operation Spartan Shield. (Courtesy Asset: 36th Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 13:39
    Communications
    CENTCOM
    Texas
    Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Deployment
    Texas Military Department
    Tactical Hub

