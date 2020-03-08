Texas Arrowhead Division is on the Move

The 36th Infantry Division movement team loads the Unit Hub Satellite Terminal (UHST) and Baseband Node assemblage onto a United Stated Air force C-17 Transport for deployment to the Middle East. The Tactical Hub will provide a critical communications link to the US Army units operating in the Middle East area of operations during the 36ID Mission as the Army's Forward Headquarters for Operation Spartan Shield. (Courtesy Asset: 36th Infantry Division)

