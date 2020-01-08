Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    LCU Operations aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18) [Image 3 of 3]

    LCU Operations aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    JAPAN

    08.01.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelby Sanders 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    200801-N-KL617-1067 SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 1, 2020) Sailors heave mooring lines as a landing craft, utility from Navy Beachmaster Unit 7 conducts amphibious operations in the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 09:10
    Photo ID: 6294286
    VIRIN: 200801-N-KL617-1067
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCU Operations aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18) [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LCU Operations aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    LCU Operations aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    LCU Operations aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    LCU
    landing craft utility
    San Antonio-class
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    well deck
    Readiness
    amphibious operations
    USNavy
    well deck operations
    Lethality
    PHIBRON-11
    PresenceMatters
    FightTonight
    ForgedByTheSea
    USINDOPACOM
    NavyLethality
    NavyTheNationNeeds
    NavyReadiness
    NavyCapacity
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    FreeAndOpen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT