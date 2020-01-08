SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 1, 2020) A landing craft, utility from Navy Beachmaster Unit 7 conducts amphibious operations in the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to defend security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2020 Date Posted: 08.03.2020 09:10 Photo ID: 6294253 VIRIN: 200801-N-KL617-1088 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.44 MB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LCU Operations aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18) [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.