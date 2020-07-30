Force Reconnaissance Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Maritime Raid Force return to a KC-130J Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, after completing free fall training at le Jima, Okinawa, Japan, July 30, 2020. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. The 31st MEU has implemented strict health protection measures and will continue to conduct mission essential training in support of regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2020 Date Posted: 08.03.2020 00:44 Photo ID: 6294090 VIRIN: 200730-M-WW783-1136 Resolution: 5211x3474 Size: 4.43 MB Location: IE JIMA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st MEU MRF Marines conduct free fall training [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.