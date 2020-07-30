Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    31st MEU MRF Marines conduct free fall training [Image 6 of 7]

    31st MEU MRF Marines conduct free fall training

    IE JIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    A Force Reconnaissance Marine with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Maritime Raid Force prepares to dive out of a KC-130J Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, during free fall training at le Jima, Okinawa, Japan, July 30, 2020. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. The 31st MEU has implemented strict health protection measures and will continue to conduct mission essential training in support of regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 00:44
    Photo ID: 6294089
    VIRIN: 200730-M-WW783-1124
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.43 MB
    Location: IE JIMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU MRF Marines conduct free fall training [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st MEU MRF Marines conduct free fall training
    31st MEU MRF Marines conduct free fall training
    31st MEU MRF Marines conduct free fall training
    31st MEU MRF Marines conduct free fall training
    31st MEU MRF Marines conduct free fall training
    31st MEU MRF Marines conduct free fall training
    31st MEU MRF Marines conduct free fall training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    31st MEU
    Platoon
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    Training
    Ready
    III MEF
    frp
    Force Reconnaissance
    Free Fall
    Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU)
    Indo-Pacific Region
    USINDOPACOM
    Health Protection
    Partnered Lethal
    le Jima

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT