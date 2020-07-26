Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Winston S. Churchill

    USS Winston S. Churchill

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.26.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    200726-N-PS962-0001
    Atlantic Ocean (July 26, 2020)
    Spartan helicopter of HSM-70 (helicopter maritime strike squadron) comes in for a landing aboard USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) after a crew served weapon system exercise. Churchill is conducting integrated training in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2020
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
