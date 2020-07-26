200726-N-PS962-0001

, Atlantic Ocean (July 26, 2020)

Spartan helicopter of HSM-70 (helicopter maritime strike squadron) comes in for a landing aboard USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) after a crew served weapon system exercise. Churchill is conducting integrated training in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)

Date Taken: 07.26.2020
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN