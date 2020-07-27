Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Winston S. Churchill [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Winston S. Churchill

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.27.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    200727-N-PS962-0056

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) patrols the Atlantic waters at dusk. Churchill is conducting integrated training in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.02.2020 19:42
    Photo ID: 6294047
    VIRIN: 200727-N-PS962-0057
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 830.51 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Winston S. Churchill [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Winston S. Churchill
    USS Winston S. Churchill

    TAGS

    Atlantic Ocean
    "USS Winston S. Churchill
    DDG 81

