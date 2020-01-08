87th Troop Command, Arkansas Army National Guard, conducts a Change-of-Command Ceremony

CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON - North Little Rock, ARK. Camp Joseph T.

The 87th Troop Command conducted a change of command ceremony 1 August, 2020.



Outgoing Commander Col. Marcus A. Bussell relinquished command of the 87th Troop Command to incoming commander, Col. Cory Sailor.



The 87th Troop Command, headquartered at Robinson Maneuver Training Center, is comprised of two Battalions, the 875th Engineer Battalion and 871st Troop Command, as well as the 61st Civil Support Team. The wide variety of combat service and combat service support units throughout the command enables the brigade to expertly serve its wartime functions and missions, but also to uniquely support federal, state and local communities and partners during natural disasters and emergencies.



The ceremony followed an honored tradition and was live-streamed to many and modestly attended (due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions) by family, friends, current and past members of the unit, members of the community, as well as Soldiers and Airmen throughout the Arkansas National Guard.



(Arkansas National Guard Photos by Lt. Col. Brian Mason / released)

