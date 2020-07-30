U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 30, 2020) — U.S. Sailors assigned to the amphibious landing dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) stage a wooden pallet for a supply delivery on the USS Somerset during search and rescue operations following an AAV-P7/A1 assault amphibious vehicle mishap off the coast of Southern California, July 30, 2020. Assisting in the search and rescue operations are the guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), multiple U.S. Navy MH-60 helicopters and multiple small boats from the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), the amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22), and USS Somerset, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour and a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Sector San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kassie McDole)

