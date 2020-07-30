Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations [Image 26 of 26]

    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kassie McDole 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 30, 2020) — U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. James McCowen, a reconnaissance Marine with All-Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, starts the motor of a combat rubber raiding craft on the well deck ramp of the amphibious landing dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) to conduct search and rescue operations following an AAV-P7/A1 assault amphibious vehicle mishap off the coast of Southern California, July 30, 2020. Assisting in the search and rescue operations are the guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), multiple U.S. Navy MH-60 helicopters and multiple small boats from the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), the amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22), and USS Somerset, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour and a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Sector San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kassie McDole)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.01.2020 23:06
    Photo ID: 6293462
    VIRIN: 200730-M-QM580-4165
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 20.39 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Kassie McDole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations
    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations
    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations
    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations
    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations
    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations
    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations
    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations
    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations
    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations
    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations
    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations
    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations
    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations
    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations
    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations
    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations
    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations
    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations
    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations
    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations
    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations
    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations
    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations
    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations
    U.S. Marines, Sailors aboard USS Somerset conduct search and rescue operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Makin Island
    USMC
    15th MEU
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    USS Somerset
    15thmeurecovery
    15thmeurecover

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT