    19th Special Forces Group conducts annual training amid COVID [Image 2 of 2]

    19th Special Forces Group conducts annual training amid COVID

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Connor Mendez 

    19th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers, assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), plan a concept of operation (CONOP) prior to executing small unit tactics (SUT) training on Camp Williams near Bluffdale, Utah, July 25, 2020. Soldiers from 19th Group held SUT training as part of the unit’s annual training (AT), the first unit in Utah to execute their AT since the Coronavirus outbreak. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Connor Mendez/portions of this image have been blurred for OPSEC)

    TAGS

    Green Berets
    Paratroopers
    USASOC
    Special Forces
    National Guard
    Camp Williams
    Utah National Guard
    19th SFG
    19th Group

