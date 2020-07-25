19th Special Forces Group conducts annual training amid COVID

A U.S. Army National Guard paratrooper, assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), briefs his platoon on a concept of operation (CONOP) prior to executing small unit tactics (SUT) training on Camp Williams near Bluffdale, Utah, July 25, 2020. Soldiers from 19th Group held SUT training as part of the unit’s annual training (AT), the first unit in Utah to execute their AT since the Coronavirus outbreak. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Connor Mendez)
