Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nebraska Airmen performs routine vehicle maintenance [Image 2 of 2]

    Nebraska Airmen performs routine vehicle maintenance

    NE, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Natasha Hilsgen 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Cody Williamson, a heavy mobile equipment mechanic with the 155th Logistics Readiness Squadron, tests the electrical connections on a heavy equipment tractor, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln.

    Vehicle maintenance personnel oversee daily maintenance such as identify malfunctions, replace parts, and conduct inspections on base vehicles.
    #HustlinHuskers #NEGuard #155thARW #CitizenAirmen #NEANG #NationalGuard

    (Nebraska National Guard by Lt. Natasha Hilsgen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2020
    Date Posted: 08.01.2020 12:59
    Photo ID: 6293314
    VIRIN: 200801-Z-BI650-001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: NE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraska Airmen performs routine vehicle maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Natasha Hilsgen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nebraska Airman performs routine maintenance
    Nebraska Airmen performs routine vehicle maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    NEANG
    NebraskaNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT