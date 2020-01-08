Nebraska Airman performs routine maintenance

Staff Sgt. Cody Williamson, a heavy mobile equipment mechanic with the 155th Logistics Readiness Squadron, tests the electrical connections on a heavy equipment tractor, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln.
Vehicle maintenance personnel oversee daily maintenance such as identify malfunctions, replace parts, and conduct inspections on base vehicles.
#HustlinHuskers #NEGuard #155thARW #CitizenAirmen #NEANG #NationalGuard
(Nebraska National Guard photo by Lt. Natasha Hilsgen)
