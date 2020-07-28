Makin Island Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 28, 2020) -- Military police officers escort a simulated detainee during a security drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nadia Lund)
