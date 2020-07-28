Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Underway

    Makin Island Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Seaman Nadia Lund 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 28, 2020) – Lance Cpl. McKenzie Slaughter-Clark, a Marine police officer attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, places personal protective equipment on a simulated detainee during a security drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The equipment is protocol for detainees to board the ship. Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nadia Lund)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 07.29.2020 12:34
    Photo ID: 6289927
    VIRIN: 200728-N-IV962-0064
    Resolution: 5517x3941
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway, by SN Nadia Lund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway

    Sailor
    LHD 8
    MKI

