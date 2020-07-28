Makin Island Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 28, 2020) – Lance Cpl. McKenzie Slaughter-Clark, a Marine police officer attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, places personal protective equipment on a simulated detainee during a security drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The equipment is protocol for detainees to board the ship. Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nadia Lund)

