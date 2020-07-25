NSA Souda Bay, Greece, Sailors Volunteer at the Souda Animal Shelter

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 25, 2020) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Damion Childers, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Oluwabusuyi Ayeaye, right, perform yardwork at the Souda Animal Shelter July 25, 2020. Members of the Second Class Petty Officer Association at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, participated in a command-sponsored community relations event. Childers, a native of Tuscaloosa, Ala., has been the Navy for seven years and at NSA Souda Bay for six months. Ayeaye, a native of San Diego, has been the Navy for six years and at NSA Souda Bay for two years. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

