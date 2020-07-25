Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay, Greece, Sailors Volunteer at the Souda Animal Shelter [Image 1 of 3]

    NSA Souda Bay, Greece, Sailors Volunteer at the Souda Animal Shelter

    GREECE

    07.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 25, 2020) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Damion Childers, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Oluwabusuyi Ayeaye, right, perform yardwork at the Souda Animal Shelter July 25, 2020. Members of the Second Class Petty Officer Association at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, participated in a command-sponsored community relations event. Childers, a native of Tuscaloosa, Ala., has been the Navy for seven years and at NSA Souda Bay for six months. Ayeaye, a native of San Diego, has been the Navy for six years and at NSA Souda Bay for two years. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.29.2020 06:45
    Photo ID: 6289605
    VIRIN: 200725-N-AZ866-0101
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay, Greece, Sailors Volunteer at the Souda Animal Shelter [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Greece
    Naval Support Activity Souda Bay
    Souda Animal Shelter
    command-sponsored community relations event

