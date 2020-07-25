NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 25, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Stephen Jones hugs a dog at the Souda Animal Shelter July 25, 2020. Members of the Second Class Petty Officer Association at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, participated in a command-sponsored community relations event. Jones, a native of Memphis, has been in the Navy for six years and at NSA Souda Bay for one year. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2020 Date Posted: 07.29.2020 06:45 Photo ID: 6289606 VIRIN: 200725-N-AZ866-0144 Resolution: 4578x3361 Size: 1.36 MB Location: GR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay, Greece, Sailors Volunteer at the Souda Animal Shelter [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.