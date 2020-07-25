Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NSA Souda Bay, Greece, Sailors Volunteer at the Souda Animal Shelter [Image 2 of 3]

    NSA Souda Bay, Greece, Sailors Volunteer at the Souda Animal Shelter

    GREECE

    07.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 25, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Stephen Jones hugs a dog at the Souda Animal Shelter July 25, 2020. Members of the Second Class Petty Officer Association at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, participated in a command-sponsored community relations event. Jones, a native of Memphis, has been in the Navy for six years and at NSA Souda Bay for one year. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.29.2020 06:45
    Photo ID: 6289606
    VIRIN: 200725-N-AZ866-0144
    Resolution: 4578x3361
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay, Greece, Sailors Volunteer at the Souda Animal Shelter [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Souda Bay, Greece, Sailors Volunteer at the Souda Animal Shelter
    NSA Souda Bay, Greece, Sailors Volunteer at the Souda Animal Shelter
    NSA Souda Bay, Greece, Sailors Volunteer at the Souda Animal Shelter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Greece
    Naval Support Activity Souda Bay
    command-sponsored community relations event
    Souda Animal Shleter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT