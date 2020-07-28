US Army Civilian Firefighters Annual Certification Training

U.S. Army civilian firefighters from Stuttgart, Hohenfels, Kaierslautern and Grafenwoehr military installations, complete their annual firefighter certification training at the U.S. Army Fire Fighting Training Center in Ansbach, Germany, July 28, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Charles Rosemond)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2020 04:11
|Photo ID:
|6289575
|VIRIN:
|200728-A-IY962-0003
|Resolution:
|4097x2732
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
