    US Army Civilian Firefighters Annual Certification Training [Image 2 of 3]

    US Army Civilian Firefighters Annual Certification Training

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Charles Rosemond 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Holger Steinmueller, Ansbach Fire Department, watches the firefighter certification training at the U.S. Army Fire Fighting Training Center in Ansbach, Germany, July 28, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Charles Rosemond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 07.29.2020 04:11
    Photo ID: 6289574
    VIRIN: 200728-A-IY962-0002
    Resolution: 3052x2035
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Civilian Firefighters Annual Certification Training [Image 3 of 3], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

