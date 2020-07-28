Holger Steinmueller, Ansbach Fire Department, watches the firefighter certification training at the U.S. Army Fire Fighting Training Center in Ansbach, Germany, July 28, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Charles Rosemond)
This work, US Army Civilian Firefighters Annual Certification Training [Image 3 of 3], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
