    CFAY Frocking Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    CFAY Frocking Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.29.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander of Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), gives frocking letters to Sailors in recognition of their advancement to the next paygrade during a frocking ceremony July 29. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Frocking Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Frocking
    CFAY
    Commander

