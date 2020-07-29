CFAY Frocking Ceremony

Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander of Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), gives frocking letters to Sailors in recognition of their advancement to the next paygrade during a frocking ceremony July 29. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser/Released)
