Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Guam National Guard's Medical Detachment receives Emergency Decontamination Patient Packaging training [Image 2 of 2]

    Guam National Guard's Medical Detachment receives Emergency Decontamination Patient Packaging training

    GUAM

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Capt. Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    Soldiers of the Guam National Guard's Medical Detachment receive Emergency Decontamination Patient Packaging training from the Guard's 94th Civil Support Team in Barrigada on July 29. "This training revolves around operations in contaminated areas," said Sgt. Jerome Carriaga of the CST. "If an emergency does arise for our responders, this is that tool they would use to save a life."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 07.29.2020 03:13
    Photo ID: 6289550
    VIRIN: 200728-Z-RJ317-1034
    Resolution: 3593x2395
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam National Guard's Medical Detachment receives Emergency Decontamination Patient Packaging training [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guam National Guard's Medical Detachment receives Emergency Decontamination Patient Packaging training
    Guam National Guard's Medical Detachment receives Emergency Decontamination Patient Packaging training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guam
    Decontamination
    Civil Support Team
    Guam National Guard
    training
    Medical Detachment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT