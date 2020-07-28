Soldiers of the Guam National Guard's Medical Detachment receive Emergency Decontamination Patient Packaging training from the Guard's 94th Civil Support Team in Barrigada on July 29. "This training revolves around operations in contaminated areas," said Sgt. Jerome Carriaga of the CST. "If an emergency does arise for our responders, this is that tool they would use to save a life."
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2020 03:13
|Photo ID:
|6289549
|VIRIN:
|200728-Z-RJ317-1010
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|111.96 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Guam National Guard's Medical Detachment receives Emergency Decontamination Patient Packaging training [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT