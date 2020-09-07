Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seeing in color: A Green Dot special [Image 3 of 3]

    Seeing in color: A Green Dot special

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Green Dot is an Air Force strategy to decrease interpersonal violence across the service: It is an interactive training program designed to help Airmen, which includes military and civilians, intervene in and prevent violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

