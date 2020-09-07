Green Dot is an Air Force strategy to decrease interpersonal violence across the service: It is an interactive training program designed to help Airmen, which includes military and civilians, intervene in and prevent violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 22:47
|Photo ID:
|6289506
|VIRIN:
|200709-F-RE693-295
|Resolution:
|4032x1960
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Seeing in color: A Green Dot special [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
