Green Dot is an Air Force strategy to decrease interpersonal violence across the service: It is an interactive training program designed to help Airmen, which includes military and civilians, intervene in and prevent violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

Seeing in color: A Green Dot special