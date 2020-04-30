Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Pacific Embeds at Port Hueneme Develop Strategy to Open Production Line, Support Warfighter

    NIWC Pacific Embeds at Port Hueneme Develop Strategy to Open Production Line, Support Warfighter

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) embeds to the Shore and Expeditionary Integration Program Office (PMW 790) Navy Expeditionary Program Support (NIWC EXP) Port Hueneme Detachment developed a standard operating procedure (SOP) to reopen a production line which modernizes and upgrades all the communication equipment in vehicles for Sailors and Marines. Requiring face coverings for all personnel is an SOP “pillar” designed to mitigate potential spread of the COVID-19 virus. The NIWC Pacific embeds developed the SOP so the production line could reopen safely while continuing to support the warfighter.

