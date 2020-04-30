NIWC Pacific Embeds at Port Hueneme Develop Strategy to Open Production Line, Support Warfighter

Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) embeds to the Shore and Expeditionary Integration Program Office (PMW 790) Navy Expeditionary Program Support (NIWC EXP) Port Hueneme Detachment developed a standard operating procedure (SOP) to reopen a production line which modernizes and upgrades all the communication equipment in vehicles for Sailors and Marines. One of the SOP “pillars” requires all personnel wear face coverings at all times within the production line buildings. The NIWC Pacific embeds developed the SOP so the production line could reopen safely and mitigate potential spread of the COVID-19 virus while continuing to support the warfighter.

