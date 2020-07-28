200728-N-ML137-1063 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 28, 2020) An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195 lands on the flight deck of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 15:35
|Photo ID:
|6289126
|VIRIN:
|200728-N-ML137-1063
|Resolution:
|6636x4429
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
