USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200728-N-ML137-1063 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 28, 2020) An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195 lands on the flight deck of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

