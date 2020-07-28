200728-N-CU072-1037



SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jhanlian Fuentesmartinez, from San Diego, sands combing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 28, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

