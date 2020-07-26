Soldiers with the Michigan Army National Guard's Battery A, 1st Battalion, 119th Field Artillery Regiment execute an indirect fire mission during exercise Northern Strike at Camp Grayling, Michigan, July 26, 2020. Northern Strike integrates joint operations in a realistic training environment incorporating service members from throughout the U.S. military as well as international partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 14:04
|Photo ID:
|6288915
|VIRIN:
|200726-A-WU705-027
|Resolution:
|4928x3271
|Size:
|9.28 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Northern Strike 20 [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
