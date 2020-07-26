Northern Strike 20

Soldiers with the Michigan Army National Guard's Battery A, 1st Battalion, 119th Field Artillery Regiment rotate the gun tube of an M777 155mm howitzer into position while executing an indirect fire mission during exercise Northern Strike at Camp Grayling, Michigan, July 26, 2020. Northern Strike integrates joint operations in a realistic training environment incorporating service members from throughout the U.S. military as well as international partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

