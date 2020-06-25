Historical buildings are shown June 25, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis., at the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Commemorative Area consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 07.28.2020 13:38 Photo ID: 6288880 VIRIN: 200625-A-OK556-7067 Resolution: 3648x2736 Size: 1.43 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area [Image 3 of 3], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.