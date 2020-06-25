Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area

A scene of a historical building is shown June 25, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis., at the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Commemorative Area aconsists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

