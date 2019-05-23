Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport, NAVSEA leaders foster discussions on diversity and inequality

    NUWC Division Newport, NAVSEA leaders foster discussions on diversity and inequality

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2019

    Photo by Richard Allen 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Vima Manfredo, an engineer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Combat Systems Future Capabilities Branch in the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department, who also serves as the command’s special emphasis program manager for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender employee resource group, speaks to the group during a social held on May 23, 2019.

