Vima Manfredo, an engineer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Combat Systems Future Capabilities Branch in the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department, who also serves as the command’s special emphasis program manager for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender employee resource group, speaks to the group during a social held on May 23, 2019.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 12:20
|Photo ID:
|6288701
|VIRIN:
|190523-N-BZ518-3005
|Resolution:
|400x235
|Size:
|49.82 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NUWC Division Newport, NAVSEA leaders foster discussions on diversity and inequality [Image 2 of 2], by Richard Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
